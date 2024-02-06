AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.31 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.46.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.40. 1,423,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.