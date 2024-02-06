AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.61 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,804. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

