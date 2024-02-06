AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,118 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,969,000 after buying an additional 58,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,851,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,800,000 after purchasing an additional 329,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 185,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
