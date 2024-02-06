AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 609 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $90,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.79. 389,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

