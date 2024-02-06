AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,418 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windle Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 162,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,151,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,387 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 674,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $619,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. 2,418,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,464,455. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
