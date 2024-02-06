Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,181 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $443,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.42. 689,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,052. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.55.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

