Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) PT at $725.69

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $837.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $850.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $713.05 and its 200 day moving average is $606.87. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.