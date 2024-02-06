Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) PT at C$225.00

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$225.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$207.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$205.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$201.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.2304582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.