Analyzing Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mullen Automotive and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88

Earnings and Valuation

E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

This table compares Mullen Automotive and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 108.86 -$972.26 million ($53,814.27) 0.00 E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.72 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.85

E2open Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A -427.00% -260.51% E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90%

Summary

E2open Parent beats Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

