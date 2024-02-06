Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. 368,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,680. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $58,110.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 104,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,527.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $58,110.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 104,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,527.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

