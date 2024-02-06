Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $158.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $160.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.72.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.16. Apple has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

