Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,408. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

