Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,612 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.05. 1,213,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

