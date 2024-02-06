Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.510-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.30.

Get Aramark alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aramark

Aramark Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.