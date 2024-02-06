Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE ADM opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

