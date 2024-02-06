Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $26,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

