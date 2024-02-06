Argent Trust Co Acquires 30 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $451.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.17 and its 200-day moving average is $401.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $457.46.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

