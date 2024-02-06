Argent Trust Co Acquires 389 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after buying an additional 318,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

