Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned 0.30% of Financial Institutions worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

