Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $146.20.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.