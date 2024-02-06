Argent Trust Co Grows Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

