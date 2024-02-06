Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,081,000.

VUG stock opened at $328.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $330.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

