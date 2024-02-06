Argent Trust Co Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $562.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $243.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,424 shares of company stock valued at $104,118,446 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

