Argent Trust Co Has $1.64 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

