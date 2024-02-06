Argent Trust Co Has $1 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

