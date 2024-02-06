Argent Trust Co Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 21,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 147,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12,915,750.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 516,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after acquiring an additional 516,630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

