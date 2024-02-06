Argent Trust Co Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Progressive stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

