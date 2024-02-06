Argent Trust Co Has $987,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Centene by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 22.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 85,696 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Centene by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Centene by 146.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Down 1.8 %

Centene stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

