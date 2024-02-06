Argent Trust Co Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,613,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PRU opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.