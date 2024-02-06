Argent Trust Co Sells 285 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

