Ark (ARK) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $155.33 million and $36.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,719,698 coins and its circulating supply is 178,719,584 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.