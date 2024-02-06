ASD (ASD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.41 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $30.94 million and $2.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015978 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,936.19 or 0.99841618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00189139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04774726 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,427,813.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

