Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.16), with a volume of 413111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.13).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £298.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,957.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.15.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,453 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £3,574.38 ($4,480.86). 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.