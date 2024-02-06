Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.16), with a volume of 413111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.13).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £298.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,957.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.15.
Insider Activity
In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,453 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £3,574.38 ($4,480.86). 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
