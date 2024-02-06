AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. 3,268,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

