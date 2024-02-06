Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

AUB stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.