Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 443,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 285,692 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $22.14.

ATMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,533.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

