Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 25,888 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.43.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

