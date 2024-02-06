Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after purchasing an additional 842,417 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

