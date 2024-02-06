Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

