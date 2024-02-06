Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,741 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $288.11 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $289.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average is $230.83. The firm has a market cap of $278.89 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

