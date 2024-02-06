Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.38% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,657,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,693,000 after purchasing an additional 328,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

