Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,066,000 after purchasing an additional 272,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,784 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,045.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174,420 shares during the period.

SPGP opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $99.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

