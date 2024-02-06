Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

