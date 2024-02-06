Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 27,297 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 113.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $221.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.71. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.27 and a fifty-two week high of $223.90.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

