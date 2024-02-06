Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,823 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $191.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

