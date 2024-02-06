Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.