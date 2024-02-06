Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,606 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $152.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.87 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

