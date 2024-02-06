Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $333.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $333.00, but opened at $348.74. Atrion shares last traded at $346.00, with a volume of 5,223 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.67 and its 200-day moving average is $396.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 72.85%.

Insider Activity at Atrion

In other Atrion news, Director Preston G. Athey acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Atrion by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

