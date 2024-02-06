ATS (ATS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.
ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million.
ATS Price Performance
Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$58.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.39. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.54.
About ATS
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
