ATS (ATS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million.

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$58.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.39. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.54.

ATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.17.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

