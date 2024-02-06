ATS (ATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect ATS to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ATS by 73,473.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at $804,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at $474,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

